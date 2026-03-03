KUALA LUMPUR March 3 — Upcoming Malaysian film Tiket Sehala – Dibunuh atau Membunuh is an action-survival thriller set to highlight the plight of victims trapped in overseas job-scam syndicates.

The movie is directed by Rahila Ali and produced by Key Billions Sdn Bhd, the same studio behind last year’s local hit Soloz: Game of Life, which won four trophies at the 34th Malaysia Film Festival.

This latest project is based on a true story and was shot in both Malaysia and Korea. It features an ensemble cast from Malaysia, South Korea, Thailand, and Indonesia.

The Malaysian cast comprises Noki K-Clique as Alif, Jaa Suzuran as TaQy, Ainee Mustafa as Putri, Zaki Yamani as Boy, and Sharifah Sakinah as Kak Sal, alongside Hasnul Rahmat, Sheila Hassan, Ardell Aryana, DC, Fancy Goh, and Shaharudin Jamaludin.

South Korea is represented by Seok Hyun Jun as Park Ha Joon, Ha Ju-Young as Park Jae Soo, Shin Hyeon Kyu as Lee, Si Yeol as Park, and Tak Teu-in as Bong.

From Thailand, SuperThai boyband member Ninja plays Dao, while Indonesia’s Naufal Samudra takes on the role of Indra.

The cast of ‘Tiket Sehala – Dibunuh atau Membunuh’ in a group photo at the film’s launch at Confetti KL on March 2, 2026. — Picture courtesy of Key Billions

At the official launch of the film at Confetti KL yesterday, director Rahila spoke with Malay Mail about her decision to tackle this issue on screen.

She said scams are everywhere nowadays, affecting not just Malaysia but the rest of the world, and it was something everyone can relate to.

“But people are still getting scammed today, so the awareness must continue.

“It’s like our social responsibility as filmmakers to share with the public and highlight issues surrounding scam victims,” she said.

Director Rahila Ali of ‘Tiket Sehala – Dibunuh atau Membunuh’ says the film aims to raise awareness of scams. — Picture courtesy of Key Billions

She also explained why she chose to involve foreign Asian actors in the film, saying it’s part of the plan to spread awareness of scams.

“When telling a story about scams, it can’t just involve local actors.

“It has to be logical – people from other countries and different races are also being scammed,” she said.

Eddie Yap, founder of Key Billions, shared the same sentiment.

“I see that stories about overseas job scam syndicates are rarely produced, even though it is a very serious and alarming issue.

“So through Tiket Sehala, at the very least, it can raise awareness and encourage individuals to be more cautious if they receive job offers abroad,” he said.

Thai singer Ninja, whose real name is Aphisit Usadee, shared that this film is his first acting role and hopes to appear in more Malaysian productions in future.

He also hopes audiences will enjoy it while becoming more aware about scams.

Rahila hopes the film will be widely accepted not just locally, but internationally.

“After its release in Malaysia, we do plan to release it internationally as well, including in Thailand and Korea,” she said.

The film is set to hit cinemas this August, with the official release date to be announced soon.