KUALA LUMPUR, March 3 — Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari has praised the historic move by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to introduce a constitutional amendment limiting the tenure of the prime minister to a maximum of 10 years, calling it a “bold step” in Malaysia’s reform agenda.

In a statement today, Amirudin — also vice-president of Keadilan and MP for Gombak — said all 31 Keadilan MPs were among the 146 lawmakers who supported the amendment.

“Alhamdulillah, Keadilan MPs remain committed to the reform agenda. However, with 32 MPs absent and 44 opposition MPs abstaining, the amendment fell short of the 148 votes required to pass,” he said.

Amirudin noted that the result showed reform could not be achieved by a single party alone, describing it as a collective responsibility.

“While we may have missed a golden opportunity by just two votes, it is also encouraging that no MP rejected the principle of limiting the prime minister’s tenure to 10 years,” he added.

He criticised Perikatan Nasional for prioritising political interest over national interest, and reminded all MPs that they must remain mindful of their duty to the people and the reform agenda.

Amirudin concluded by urging continued commitment to reforms for the benefit of Malaysians and the nation.