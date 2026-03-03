KUALA LUMPUR, March 3 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim alleged today that the supposed plot to destabilise his administration is motivated by the “mass scale” fight against corruption, including against the person behind the purported conspiracy.

Anwar’s accusation came amid an ongoing police investigation into claims that the wife of a former senior minister is working with “foreign agents” to topple the sitting government.

The person dismissed the allegations, calling them a tactic to divert scrutiny away from the anti-graft body, which faces mounting public scrutiny following a Bloomberg report alleging systemic power abuse within the MACC.

“What is driving these activities is the large-scale corruption investigations by the MACC. That is what has prompted them to act by utilising the strength of both domestic and international influence,” he said during Ministerial Question Time.

“And their strategy — as partially mentioned earlier, which I quoted from the records of the international company involved — includes, for example, contacting all foreign media with a strategy to dispute the efforts of the government, specifically the MACC.”

MORE TO COME