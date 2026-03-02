KUALA LUMPUR, March 2 – Fans of the hit Netflix series Bridgerton have a new reason to celebrate the upcoming fourth season: a touch of Malaysian representation has arrived in the lavish world of the Regency-era “Ton”.

Malaysian actor Zheng Xi Yong has joined the cast of the popular Shondaland drama, taking on the role of Lord Barnaby. The 32-year-old, who hails from Miri, Sarawak, is one of the fresh faces set to navigate London’s competitive high society in the new season.

Zheng’s casting marks a significant moment for South-East Asian representation in the series.

If he looks familiar, you might have spotted him in the Barbie movie or in an episode of the acclaimed Apple TV sci-fi show Silo.

A quick check on his socials also reveals he is no stranger to stage work either, having recently played Luis Carruthers in the London revival of American Psycho.

He is also slated to feature in the upcoming film Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy and the series Sandokan, underscoring his rising profile on the global stage.

The actor shared his excitement with fans on Instagram, posting, “Dearest reader, this is now a Posy Li stan account. Absolutely adored my time on @bridgertonnetflix and everyone who I got to meet and work with! What a dream to be part of it all #bridgerton.”

The new season, which is expected to centre on the Cinderella-inspired romance of Benedict Bridgerton, also features another significant Malaysian link. Actress Katie Leung, widely known for her role as Cho Chang in the Harry Potter films, joins the cast as Lady Araminta Gun.

Leung, whose father is Malaysian, is set to play a formidable stepmother character in the upcoming storyline.

With Zheng Xi Yong and Katie Leung stepping into the world of the Ton, Bridgerton Season Four is shaping up to be not only a highly anticipated romantic spectacle but also a landmark moment for South-East Asian visibility on the global streaming stage.