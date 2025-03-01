KUALA LUMPUR, March 1 — To preserve Malay music heritage, Luncai Emas, the brainchild record company of Malaysia’s music maestro Datuk M. Nasir, will release a collection of the 100 best Malay songs from the past century.

Titled Projek 100 Lagu 100 Tahun, the collection will feature 100 of the most significant Malay songs from the 1900s to the 2000s, reimagined by top local artists in a contemporary style while retaining their core values.

The initiative was spearheaded by Prof Emeritus Datuk Seri Mohamad Mustafa Ishak, the former vice-chancellor of Universiti Utara Malaysia, along with Luncai Emas’ composer, Mohd Azhar Abu Bakar — popularly known as Azmeer.

The collection will be released in four volumes, with each volume containing 25 songs.

Apart from audio and visual formats, it will also include a coffee table book detailing the backstory of each song, its creation, and its cultural impact.

The ‘Projek 100 Lagu 100 Tahun’ is set to include the best Malay songs from the 1900s to 2000. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

Among the iconic tracks in the first volume is Ulek Mayang, originally performed in the 1970s by Terengganu-born singer Wan Salmah Wan Sulaiman. The song will be given a fresh rendition by singer Kaka Azraff and hijab-wearing rapper Bunga.

M. Nasir himself will also be featured in the collection, performing Nuri Terbang Malam, originally sung by Qasim. The track was released as the first single from the compilation early last month.

The song is believed to be the first Malay-language track ever recorded on vinyl, dating back to 1903 when it was produced by a UK recording company called the Gramophone Company.

“The song Nuri Terbang Malam, its rhythm and melody was before the Western sound influences. The shape of its sounds are different, it has Arabic and Indian elements to it.

“Western influences came after and that’s when we start seeing Western elements in Malay music which is present until to this day,” M. Nasir said.

Lah Ahmad, a member of the popular local vocal group VE, will also be featured in the collection, performing a new version of Penantian, originally sung by the 1980s group Harmoni and composed by the late legendary vocalist Zubir Ali.

The song gained recognition in 1981 for its poetic elements, and Lah Ahmad’s rendition is set to be released on digital platforms on February 28.

Other classic songs included in the first volume are Madah Berhelah by Ziana Zain, Kenangan Lalu by Flybaits, Wajahmu Di Mana-Mana by Azlina Aziz, and Getaran Jiwa by the late Tan Sri P. Ramlee.

“[The project] can also be seen as a reintroduction of all of these legendary songs to the younger generation.

“We consider ourselves as art activists, and we are not doing this solely for commercial purposes but instead, we are creating a space for conversations and discussions on our own heritage,” M. Nasir said.

The award-winning singer, often referred to as Sifu or “master” in the local music industry, also expressed admiration for Malay songs of the past, noting that they offered greater variety and quality despite limited technological advancements.

“Even with just moderate technological advancement in music at that time, we could produce quality works. We used to have all kinds of songs — about love, life, kings and rulers, fishermen and even tragedies.

“But now, it’s not to say that we don’t have it, but composers are not offering them to singers any more as most composers nowadays would rather stick to current popular music,” he said.

M. Nasir, known for his evergreen hits such as Apokalips, Mustika, and Keroncong Untuk Ana, also observed that modern local singers tend to focus too much on a single genre or commercially driven music.

“Take ballads for example — when we see an artist perform all of their songs [from one genre], it becomes boring, because it all sounds the same.

“But that is how it is now, so if there’s anybody bold enough to change this, please do, but only if they are brave enough,” he said.