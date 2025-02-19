LOS ANGELES, Feb 19 — A Los Angeles jury on Tuesday found rapper A$AP Rocky not guilty of two felony counts of assault with a semi-automatic weapon in a 2021 altercation with another hip-hop artist in Hollywood.

Rocky, the romantic partner of singer Rihanna and father of her two sons, was accused of pointing a handgun at a former friend, Terell Ephron, during a heated argument, then firing twice in Ephron’s direction during a second confrontation. Both encounters occurred on Nov. 6, 2021.

Ephron said he suffered a minor injury when his knuckles were grazed by a bullet.

Rocky’s defence attorneys said the gun involved in the incident was a prop gun the artist had used in a music video and that it fired only blanks. They also said Ephron was the aggressor in the confrontation. — Reuters