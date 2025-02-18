KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 18 — Singer Jaclyn Victor uploaded a screenshot on her Instagram of a doctored video showing her naked and being arrested.

She wrote in the caption: “Ok that’s it!! Pokemon!! These people are really something. Nak cakap tak guna kang kita yang jadi orang tak baik. I’m going to the police station @pdrmsia_official @skmm_mcmc !! This is really getting out of hand and pissing me off already. Also why would I be naked?? Pokemon!!

Apparently, a fake video likely AI-generated has been making the rounds and unfortunately when entering the search term ‘Jaclyn Victor’ the search term ‘Jaclyn Victor ditangkap’ (Jaclyn Victor arrested) has become one of the suggested searches in Google.

The video screenshots a fake news article that does not exist and the editing of her face onto the faked naked body is poorly done, but still not an image you would want to have associated on the internet with your name.

Celebrity friends of the singer have also chimed in on her comments with Sharifah Aisha Retno and Daphne Iking among those sharing commiserations with the singer.