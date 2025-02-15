LOS ANGELES, Feb 15 — In just a few years, TikTok has become a key player in the music industry, establishing itself as a major platform for the discovery of new tracks. And this trend shows no sign of abating, according to a recent study on the subject.

TikTok is establishing itself as a key player in the music industry, according to the latest “Music Impact Report,” commissioned by the application in collaboration with Luminate. With figures to support this observation, the report highlights the growing influence of the social network on the commercial success of musical tracks. In particular, it reveals that 84 per cent of the tracks that made it onto the Billboard Global 200 chart in 2024 had first experienced a viral breakthrough on TikTok. What’s more, 12 per cent of the tracks on the chart went viral on the platform after their entry into the Global 200, while only 4 per cent slipped under the radar, gaining no real traction on the app.

TikTok’s impact on music streaming is equally significant. According to the study, an artist sees an average 11 per cent increase in on-demand streaming in the three days following a peak in views on TikTok. What’s more, American TikTok users are 68 per cent more likely than the national average to take out a paid subscription to a music streaming platform. This statistic underlines the complementary nature of TikTok and traditional streaming services such as Spotify, Apple Music, Deezer and Amazon Music.

TikTok the hitmaker

In 2024, TikTok served as a springboard for several artists, propelling their careers to a new level. Among them, Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan stood out in particular. A former Disney star, Sabrina Carpenter, has been dominating the international charts since last spring. Her dazzling success is based on a handful of hits — Espresso, Please Please Please and Taste — from her sixth album, Short n’ Sweet, released at the end of August 2024. These tracks have generated over 16 million video creations on TikTok, and the album from which they are taken instantly topped the Billboard 200 the very week of its viral boom on the platform.

Meanwhile, Chappell Roan experienced a turning point in February 2024 when the track Casual went viral on the app. But it was above all the iconic dance to HOT TO GO! that took TikTok by storm, carrying in its wake other tracks from the artist’s debut album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, such as Pink Pony Club, Red Wine Supernova and Good Luck, Babe!, which featured in millions of videos. This rise to prominence has translated into an impressive jump in the charts: last February, Chappell Roan was the 68th most listened-to female pop artist in the USA, before rising to third place in September.

The report also illustrates TikTok’s impact on already established artists, such as nu-metal band Korn, whose views on the platform have directly influenced streaming listens.

Capitalising on superfans

The report also highlights the power of superfans, described as “the most passionate and engaged members of an artist’s fanbase.” According to TikTok, 27 per cent of the platform’s American users fall into this category, compared to just 15 per cent of the general population. And this is a valuable audience, especially as these superfans spend 46 per cent more on music each month than the average listener, whether on subscriptions, physical purchases (CD, vinyl) or concert tickets.

So is TikTok becoming a music industry powerhouse? There’s every reason to believe so. To strengthen its footprint in the sector, in February 2024, the platform introduced the Add to Music App feature, enabling users to instantly add a track to their favourite streaming service. Already boasting over a billion song saves, this innovation perfectly illustrates TikTok’s integration into listeners’ musical journey. By simplifying the transition from discovery to listening, the social network is consolidating its key role in the music industry. And while its future in the US remains uncertain due to political tensions, its impact on the consumption and popularity of music is unquestionable. — ETX Studio