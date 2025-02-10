SHAH ALAM, Feb 10 — Ziana Zain asserts that the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) investigation into the Ops Sky corruption and money laundering case involving a financial consultancy firm has not impacted her career.

According to Berita Harian (BH), Ziana, 57, whose real name is Siti Roziana Zain, expressed surprise at facing an investigation for the first time, despite previously serving as a brand ambassador.

“This is a first for me as an ambassador. We only know what’s on the surface and are unaware of what happens behind the scenes in the company. As far as I know, they are still under investigation, so we can’t immediately assume guilt.

“For me, this doesn’t affect my artistic career because I haven’t done anything wrong. I was simply an ambassador, carrying out my duties — singing and posting on social media, that’s all,” she told BH after the final concert of Calpis Soda One In A Million (CSOIAM) at Studio Ntv7, Glenmarie, last night.

She dismissed public speculation as unnecessary, stating that for her and the other ambassadors, the matter was settled. Any further investigation, she said, was up to the MACC.

“There’s nothing to it — we were only assisting with the investigation. MACC simply asked how long we had known the company and what we did. That was all.

“I told them I was a brand ambassador and performed at events — that’s all they asked. The rest of the time, we were just chatting. It took about two to three hours.

“I’m not worried because this wasn’t part of any modus operandi. MACC has also confirmed that we were called to assist, not as suspects,” Ziana was quoted as saying.

On February 6, Ziana, along with veteran actor Datuk Jalaluddin Hassan and Malaysia’s first astronaut, Datuk Dr. Sheikh Muszaphar Shukor, was called in by MACC to provide statements regarding the Ops Sky investigation into the financial consultancy firm.

MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki confirmed that their statements were needed to assist in the probe but clarified that they were not considered suspects.

Earlier reports also suggested that several celebrities and artists were paid up to RM400,000 over one to two years as ambassadors for the company in question. Ziana denied the allegation.