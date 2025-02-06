SEOUL, Feb 6 — Blackpink will embark on a new world tour this year, marking their first since the 2022-2023 Born Pink tour, YG Entertainment announced today.

The agency made the announcement on its official blog and social media, including Blackpink’s X account, alongside a teaser video for the upcoming tour.

YG Entertainment did not disclose details about the tour’s dates or locations but confirmed it would be Blackpink’s first world tour in one year and five months.

The group’s Born Pink tour, which concluded in 2023, attracted about 1.8 million fans across 34 cities, making it the largest world tour by a K-pop girl group.

Blackpink debuted on August 8, 2016, with members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa.

Their discography includes two studio albums, three extended plays and multiple chart-topping singles such as Boombayah, Ddu-Du Ddu-Du and Ice Cream, a collaboration with American actress and singer Selena Gomez.

Further details on the new tour are expected in the coming months.