SEOUL, Jan 31 — Jennie of K-pop girl group BlackPink will drop her new single, Love Hangover, on Friday, her agency, OA Entertainment, announced.

According to Yonhap news agency, the track serves as a prerelease track from Ruby, her first full-length solo album, set for release on March 7.

Featuring American singer-songwriter Dominic Fike, Love Hangover explores the emotional turmoil of an irresistible yet toxic attraction.

Ruby showcases Jennie’s “infinite musical potential” with a diverse lineup of 15 tracks across various genres.

It includes Mantra, released last October, along with Zen and Love Hangover.

The album also features collaborations with global artists, such as Childish Gambino, Doechii, Dua Lipa, FKJ and Kali Uchis.

To celebrate the release, Jennie will host “The Ruby Experience” shows in Los Angeles, New York and Incheon in March. — Bernama-Yonhap