SEOUL, Jan 27 — Blackpink’s Jennie recently surprised fans with a new release as part of her solo music journey.

As reported by Soompi, Jennie unveiled the music video for ZEN on January 25, a track from her upcoming debut solo album Ruby. The visually captivating video was directed by Cho Gi-seok, who also directed XG’s HOWLING.

According to Sportskeeda, some netizens have drawn comparisons between visual elements in ZEN and HOWLING, while others have pointed out similarities in the outfit and theme of ZEN to (G)I-DLE’s Super Lady.

These similarities have sparked controversy among fans but many of Jennie’s fans have come to her defense, dismissing the claims as an attempt to fuel unnecessary fan wars. They also pointed out that both ZEN and HOWLING were directed by Cho, which could explain the visual similarities.

Controversy aside, Jennie revealed that she will release a new single, Love Hangover, on January 31, ahead of Ruby, which is set for release on March 7.