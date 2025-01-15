KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 15 — It has been some time since actress Datin Lisa Surihani graced the silver screen. These days, she is more frequently seen as a Muslimah hijab model or a television programme host.

Acknowledging that her career as an actress has slowed down, particularly after getting married and becoming a mother of two, Lisa admits she has intentionally taken this approach to be selective about the roles offered to her.

She said it is not about rejecting opportunities, but after more than a decade in the entertainment industry, she is seeking something unique in every role she takes on.

Lisa, 39, who is married to well-known composer and director Datuk Yusry Abdul Halim, said after donning the hijab about five years ago following her Umrah pilgrimage, she is more inclined toward storylines with spiritual elements that benefit others.

“If you look at my career from the beginning, I’ve done various roles. But in terms of religious themes (in dramas or films), maybe only once or twice in the past.

“So, if there are such stories (with religious values), I’m open to playing those roles. I also hope that such opportunities (in dramas or films) will come my way,” she said.

Lisa, who rose to fame as Dian in the film Istanbul Aku Datang, denied that her limited involvement in acting was due to conditions set by her husband.

In fact, the winner of the Best Actress award at the 23rd and 26th Malaysian Film Festival said her husband, who is also a member of the KRU sibling trio, has never imposed any restrictions on her career as an actress, model or host.

“On the contrary, he has been supportive of the decisions I make. Since the beginning of our marriage, there has been a good understanding between my husband and me, and there has never been a situation where he stopped me from accepting any offer,” she said.

She added that she has high hopes this year for the smooth progression of her artistic career and also dreams of strengthening her business, which she manages with Nori Malaysia Sdn Bhd, focusing on hair care and treatment products specifically for women wearing the hijab.

“I’m at that stage in my life right now where I feel that nothing is possible without Allah’s permission. That’s the stage I’m at,” she said. — Bernama