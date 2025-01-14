KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 14 — Fans of popular Japanese tokusatsu series Kamen Rider should definitely visit its 50th anniversary exhibition at Incubase Arena in the Fahrenheit88 shopping mall, which runs until March 16.

This landmark exhibition celebrates the iconic franchise, marked by a special moment on Sunday which set a record for the largest “Kamen Rider Belt” fan gathering in Malaysia, with 388 dedicated participants.

January 12 set a record for the largest ‘Kamen Rider Belt’ fan gathering in Malaysia which earned a place in the Malaysian Book of Records. — Picture from Instagram/Malaysia Book of Records

The gathering featured an impressive array of fans, many of whom dressed as their favourite Kamen Rider characters — from the classic Kamen Rider Black to more modern figures like Kamen Rider Zero-One and Kamen Rider Geats.

The atmosphere was electric as attendees united to express their admiration for these iconic masked heroes, and display their replica belts — used in the show for the heroes to “henshin” or transform into their superhero later ego.

The event also highlighted the growing influence of the genre in Malaysia, reflecting its increasing popularity in the region.

The Kamen Rider 50th Anniversary Exhibition has made waves across Japan, starting in 2022, with previous exhibitions held in places such as Nagoya, Tokyo, and Sapporo.

These exhibitions have seen guest appearances from the franchise such as the legend himself Hiroshi Fujioka, known for portraying Takeshi Hongo, the world's first titular Kamen Rider along with modern-day rider actors such as Hideyoshi Kan, and Kentaro Maeda.

The exhibition made its international debut in Hong Kong last September and ran through November, featuring a guest appearance by Japanese actress and model Nene Shida, known for her role as Sara Sakurai in the Kamen Rider Geats series which ran in 2022.

Now, for the first time, the exhibition has arrived in Malaysia, marking its Southeast Asia debut. With the exhibition running until mid-March, fans still have plenty of time to explore the rich history of this legendary franchise.