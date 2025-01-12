KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 12 — Renowned singer Ernie Zakri views the involvement of local artists and celebrities in the Visit Malaysia Year 2026 (VMY2026) campaign as a remarkable opportunity to showcase the country’s unique appeal to the world.

Ernie, who had the honour of performing the official VMY2026 theme song “Surreal Experiences”, emphasised that the influence of celebrities on social media can have a significant impact on the campaign’s success.

“Our role on social media is crucial. Whether through songs, videos, or sharing personal experiences, we can convey messages that align with the government’s and ministry’s goals,” she said.

“By highlighting Malaysia’s beauty, we indirectly attract both local and international tourists,” she added in a statement.

Reflecting on her experience performing the theme song, Ernie shared that her involvement in the campaign is a notable milestone in her artistic journey.

“The song is very catchy and easy to sing along. It is infused with pop elements that are easily accepted by everyone. Its message is light but aligns with the campaign’s objectives,” she said.

“As a singer, my part goes beyond just performing the song. I also promote Malaysia’s tourism industry through social media platforms,” she emphasised.

The VMY2026, launched by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on Jan 6, has become Malaysia’s key agenda to welcome global tourists.

During the event, the VMY2026 logo, mascot, theme song, and special aircraft design were also unveiled. — Bernama