LOS ANGELES, Dec 31 — Hollywood powerhouses Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have finally concluded their divorce proceedings, capping an eight-year legal struggle that has captivated public attention.

UK tabloid Daily Mail reported that the duo finalised the paperwork yesterday, but their high-stakes dispute over Château Miraval, a French vineyard they once co-owned, remains unresolved.

Jolie, 49, is reportedly relieved to have closed this chapter of her life.

Divorce lawyer James Simon told Daily Mail, “Frankly, Angelina is exhausted. More than eight years ago, Angelina filed for divorce from Mr Pitt. She and the children left all of the properties they had shared with Mr Pitt, and since that time she has focused on finding peace and healing for their family.”

While Jolie appears ready to move forward, the legal wrangling over Château Miraval continues.

Pitt has accused Jolie of selling her stake in the winery to the Stoli Group without his consent.

Both parties have hinted at a willingness to resolve the dispute through mediation or even a jury trial.

Jolie and Pitt, who share six children — Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Vivienne and Knox — had been a couple for a decade before marrying in 2014.

Jolie filed for divorce in September 2016, just two years later, amid allegations of a contentious private plane incident where Pitt reportedly became physically abusive.

While no charges were filed, the incident has lingered in public discussions of their split.

Despite their contentious split, Jolie and Pitt were declared legally single in 2019.

As Pitt, now 61, continues his relationship with jewellery designer Ines de Ramon, 34, Jolie reportedly remains focused on her family and advocacy work.

Reps for Pitt declined to comment on the divorce settlement.