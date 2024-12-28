SEOUL, Dec 28 — In a recent video titled ‘Goodbye, Hello’, Blackpink’s Jennie teased her upcoming debut album, hinting that it would offer a fresh sound compared to her previous work.

In the video, uploaded on December 23, Jennie discussed the album’s creation, revealing that it took her 11 months to feel confident that it was ready.

“My album is going to sound very different. My next single is going to sound very different from Mantra, I feel like every little step is going to be different,” she said

Jennie shared that the album is a personal project, noting that while people might assume it’s always been part of her journey, she’s never done something like this on her own.

“I’ve always had the girls by my side and I was always at a safe environment.”

She also gave some hints about the album, but kept the song titles and featured artists under wraps. Of her favourite track, she revealed that it is one she poured her “soul” into and hinted at collaborations with two of her “dream artists”.

And yes, we will also probably get to see rapper Jennie.

“My hope with my album is that the world gets to see Jennie and her music as it is. Like, I wouldn’t even be mad if you hate it.

“There’s a little bit of everything for everyone. It’s like a buffet for you guys,” she said with a laugh.

When asked what kind of impression she wanted to leave with the album, Jennie shared that she hoped to leave listeners “shocked, but in a good way”.

She explained that she wanted the album to feel both unexpected and familiar.

Jennie concluded by saying she believes this year will mark the beginning of a new era in her life.

“It’s finally, finally time for me to show what I’ve been working on and what I’ve been holding on to and just really let it out.”