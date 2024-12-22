KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 22 — It’s that time of year again when families gather, trees go up, and people embrace the Christmas spirit with festive films.

For years, the question of what qualifies as a Christmas film has sparked debate globally where many believe it must centre on the themes of family, generosity, and the holiday season.

Others argue that even a hint of Christmas imagery or a December release can qualify a movie as a Christmas film.

Malay Mail explores what truly makes a Christmas film and why these movies continue to captivate audiences during the holidays.

Setting and timing

Christmas films are usually set during the holiday season, featuring festive decorations, and traditions like shopping, gift-giving, and Christmas Eve celebrations.

The story typically unfolds in the days leading up to Christmas and often stretches into the New Year, capturing the excitement and build-up of the season.

Family, community, and togetherness

Christmas films usually highlight themes of family, community, and togetherness, portraying Christmas as a time to reunite with loved ones.

Plots often focus on mending fractured family bonds or spreading joy and connection to those who are lonely or isolated.

People embrace the Christmas spirit by watching festive films such as ‘Home Alone’. — Picture from YouTube/Park Circus)

The holiday spirit

It also often emphasises the spirit of the season, focusing on kindness, generosity, and compassion.

Characters are frequently inspired to change for the better, learning valuable lessons about selflessness, overcoming selfishness, and discovering the true meaning of giving.

Humour and heart-warming moments

Christmas films often blend humour with emotional depth, creating a unique viewing experience.

The balance of laughter and heartfelt moments appeals to a wide range of emotions, from joy to tears.

Christmas films

Classics: These are essential viewing because they centre on themes of family, generosity, and the enchanting spirit of Christmas.

Wonderful Life (1946)

Miracle on 34th Street (1947)

A Christmas Carol (1984)

Modern yet humorous: Films that emphasise family, togetherness, and the magic of the holiday season, but adds a humorous twist.

Home Alone (1990)

How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

Jingle All the Way (1996)

Horror: These combine the holiday setting with horror elements, offering a darker take on the Christmas season.

Black Christmas (1974)

Silent Night, Deadly Night (1984)

Krampus (2015)

‘Die Hard’ is a prime example of a film that has sparked debate over its status as a Christmas movie. — Picture from YouTube/Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers

Non-traditional: Some films that take place during the Christmas season focus on the unconventional.

Die Hard (1988)

Edward Scissorhands (1990)

Batman Returns (1992)

Debate: Are ‘Die Hard’ and ‘Star Wars’ ‘Christmas-y’?

Die Hard (1988) is a prime example of a film that has sparked debate over its status as a Christmas movie.

While its action-packed plot isn’t holiday-themed, the story unfolds on Christmas Eve, features Christmas music and decorations, and includes holiday references.

Despite its non-traditional plot, many consider it a Christmas film due to its festive setting.

Adding to the debate, the Star Wars sequel trilogy, released in December, complicates the conversation.

Though these films don’t focus on Christmas, their December releases and the festive atmosphere during their premieres have led some to jokingly consider them Christmas films.

However, unlike Die Hard, the Star Wars sequel trilogy isn’t typically classified as Christmas films, as they lack holiday-related themes.

What makes Christmas films so captivating during the holiday season?

Christmas films remind society of the timeless values of family, love, and togetherness, which resonate deeply during the holiday season.

For many, watching these films has become a cherished tradition, a way to come together.

Much like decorating the tree or attending church services, they have become an essential part of the festive season.