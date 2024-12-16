KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 16 — Local alternative pop-rock band Meet Uncle Hussain (MUH) have cemented their place as a household name in Malaysia’s indie music scene.

Since their 2004 debut, MUH have made waves, especially after 2008 when their hit “Lagu Untukmu” clinched victory at the 23rd Anugerah Juara Lagu (AJL) and earned them Best New Artist at the 16th Anugerah Industri Muzik (AIM).

However, the departure of their vocalist Lan (Norazlan Roslee) in 2009, who left to form Azlan and the Typewriters, marked a turning point.

Without a permanent vocalist since then, MUH have embraced a flexible approach, collaborating with various artists.

Since 2009, Meet Uncle Hussain have collaborated with several vocalists, including their latest on ‘Palung Terdalam’ featuring Sixth Sense's Adi Priyo (2nd left). — Picture by Raymond Manuel

The voices behind MUH’s fan favourites

MUH — currently comprising Taja (synth and guitar), Babab (guitar), Gfat (bass), and Pitt (drums) — have worked with more than four vocalists over the years.

These include local stars like Hazama, Black, Ayda Jebat, and Boy Clifford.

Songs such as “Pokok” (featuring Hazama) and “Drama King” (featuring Black) remain fan favourites and top the band’s Spotify charts.

Their latest single, “Palung Terdalam”, features Adi Priyo from Sixth Sense.

According to Taja, MUH’s leader, the idea of going without a permanent vocalist only came after the success of “Drama King” in 2009.

“We initially tried to find a vocalist, but after ‘Drama King’ became a success, we thought, why not move in this unique direction?

“It wasn’t something we planned, but it set us apart,” Taja shared with Malay Mail.

That freedom, however, comes with challenges.

Taja noted that finding synergy between the band and their featured singers is crucial.

Performing ‘live’ is also trickier now, with the band needing to cover costs for both the featured singers and their regular crew.

“For instance, Hazama’s rate for a dinner show with three songs can go up to RM20,000.

“We’re doing this for the love of music, but we also want our collaborators to leave happy,” Taja explained.

Despite the costs, MUH remain keen on hosting their own concert featuring their guest vocalists.

They are also exploring smaller-scale shows to balance budgets.

Meet Uncle Hussain’s current lineup includes Taja (left), Gfat (centre), and Babab (right). Pitt was unavailable for the photo session. — Picture by Raymond Manuel

When the stage fights back

Ask MUH fans about their most unforgettable performance, and many would point to the 2008 AJL finale — an iconic moment that introduced the band to mainstream audiences.

For the band, however, their most memorable performance is far less glamorous.

Taja singled out their comeback show at the 2023 Rock The World (RTW) festival as unforgettable — for all the wrong reasons.

Their return, featuring Boy Clifford as vocalist, quickly spiralled out of control.

He not only forgot the lyrics to one of their songs but also struggled to find his voice. The disastrous performance drew sharp criticism online, with fans calling it subpar.

“Honestly, the shows where we mess up are the ones we can’t forget,” Taja admitted.

“I was so embarrassed I didn’t show my face in public for three months. That experience was humbling.

“Audiences today are more discerning — they’ve been to countless concerts and know what makes a good show.

“We realised we had taken the performance for granted and have since committed to better preparation.”

What’s next for MUH?

MUH is now working on a five-track EP, which will include “Palung Terdalam”, a song expressing solidarity with the Palestinian cause.

The band has been busier than ever, releasing three singles since November last year: “Buru Terburu” (featuring Hazama and Boy Clifford), “Tandus” (featuring Boy Clifford), and their latest collaboration with Adi Priyo, which is yet to be released.

After years of experimentation and collaboration, MUH proves that being a band with many voices isn’t a setback — it’s their secret weapon.