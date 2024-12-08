KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 8 – Indian music composer GV Prakash Kumar kept over 10,000 fans on their feet all night yesterday as his first-ever overseas concert titled 'Celebration of Life' turned the National Hockey Stadium into an energetic dance floor.

For over three hours, Prakash – the nephew of Oscar-winning music legend A.R. Rahman – belted out some of his greatest hits since debuting as a music director in 2006. Coincidentally, Rahman also held his first concert abroad in Malaysia in 1996.

Clad in a black and gold hussar jacket, Prakash entered the stadium as his iconic background score for Aayirathil Oruvan (2010) played.

The concert started with singers Tippu, Haricharan, and Anthony Daasan performing the first song Prakash composed in his career, Veyilodu Veliyadi, from Veyil (2006).

Prominent singer Saindhavi also joined him on stage to perform several melodies, including Pirai Thedum from Mayakam Enna (2011), Pookal Pookum from Madrasapattinam (2010), and Ellu Vaya Pookalaye from Asuran (2019).

Fans were thrilled to see Prakash and Saindhavi performing together on stage.

Yogi B, the godfather of Malaysian hip-hop, bringing the house down with his electrifying performance. — Picture courtesy DMY Creation

The concert reached a fever pitch when Malaysian Tamil rap legend Yogi B joined in the second half, after which Prakash brilliantly weaved a medley of his famous melodies.

The show peaked when Yogi B and Prakash teamed up to perform their iconic hit, Engeyum Eppothum, from Polladhavan (2007), setting the stage on fire as the crowd cheered them on.

Rising local star Arulini Ashwiinaa added a unique Malaysian flavour with her powerhouse vocals.

A sea of passionate fans lights up Bukit Jalil National Hockey Stadium, creating an unforgettable night of music and celebration. — Picture courtesy DMY Creation

Fans took to social media instantly after the concert, flooding timelines with videos, photos, and glowing reviews of their experience.

Many praised Prakash’s dynamic performance and the unforgettable atmosphere he created. “An epic night for Tamil music fans in Malaysia!” one fanposted, while another called it “the best concert experience of 2024.”

Throughout the evening, Prakash thanked Malaysian fans for their unwavering support. “I’m so grateful to be here performing for you all,” he shared.The concert, produced by DMY Creations, lived up to its promise of being more than just a musical event—it was a cultural celebration and a fitting finale to an unforgettable year for Tamil music fans.

DMY Creations Founder and Chairman Datuk Mohamed Yusoff summed it up best: “We promised a musical experience and tonight as a team we delivered it.”

With hearts still pounding and memories etched forever, fans left the stadium already looking forward to what DMY Creations will bring in 2025.

GV Prakash’s concert in Malaysia last night was also his second live concert, following his maiden live performance in Coimbatore, India, last year, which drew over 75,000 people. — Picture courtesy DMY Creation

Prakash first appeared as a singer for the song Chikku Bukku Rayile in Gentleman (1993), composed by Rahman. Since debuting as a music director in Veyil (2006), Prakash has composed music for over 50 films and launched his first international album, Cold Nights, in 2020.

In 2022, Prakash won his first National Award for the background score of Soorarai Pottru, directed by Sudha Kongara.

In 2015, Prakash debuted as an actor in the horror flick Darling and will make his Hollywood debut in Trap City, alongside comedian Yogi Babu.

