SEOUL, Dec 5 — G-Dragon’s latest track “Home Sweet Home” has hit a bump in the road, as KBS, South Korea’s national broadcaster, declared it unfit for broadcast due to a brand-name violation.

The issue? The rapper casually dropped the name of lodging giant Airbnb in the lyrics, a breach of Article 46 of the Broadcasting Deliberation Regulations, which prohibits product placement or advertising in music.

KBS’s review process saw a total of 180 tracks evaluated, with only 173 getting the green light for broadcast.

While “Home Sweet Home” wasn’t the only song to face scrutiny — five were deemed unsuitable and two were excluded altogether — it’s left G-Dragon’s team to decide whether to make the necessary edits for reevaluation. If not, the song won’t make it to KBS TV or radio.

Released on November 22, “Home Sweet Home” features fellow BIGBANG members Taeyang and Daesung, and taps into a deep sense of nostalgia, with G-Dragon expressing a yearning to return to the fans who feel like home.

It’s a poignant follow-up to his solo single “Power,” which dropped just a month earlier on October 31.