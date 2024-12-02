LOS ANGELES, Dec 2 — Fashion designer Bryana ‘Bana’ Bongolan is suing Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs for US$10 million (RM44.6 million), accusing the hip-hop mogul of sexual battery and terrifying misconduct.

According to USA Today, the lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles last week, claims that Combs physically assaulted her and dangled her off a 17th-floor balcony during an alleged incident in 2016 at the home of his ex-girlfriend, Casandra ‘Cassie’ Ventura.

Bongolan, who met Combs through Cassie and worked with him for two years, says the encounter left her fearing for her life.

According to the lawsuit, Combs allegedly groped Bongolan while holding her close to the edge of the balcony.

“The only purpose of dangling someone over a balcony is to actually kill them or intentionally terrorise them and rob them of any concept of dominion over their own bodily autonomy and safety,” the court papers stated.

Bongolan claims she tried to resist, struggling to avoid being thrown to the ground, but says Combs easily overpowered her in the terrifying altercation.

Combs’ representative quickly shot back, telling USA Today, “Mr Combs firmly denies these serious allegations and remains confident they will ultimately be proven baseless.”

The spokesman added that Combs has “unwavering faith in the facts and in the fairness of the judicial process,” asserting that the truth will come to light in court, where they believe the claims against him will be dismissed as without merit.

Bongolan is seeking US$10 million in damages for the emotional distress she allegedly suffered from the incident.

As of now, Combs is being held at a detention centre in New York awaiting trial on separate sex crime charges, following his arrest in September.

His case, which includes charges of racketeering, sex trafficking, and other serious offences, is set to go to court in May 2025.

Combs has denied all charges, including accusations of coercion, fraud, and prostitution-related offences.