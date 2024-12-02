KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 2 — Despite performing without one of their band members during their debut concert at Zepp Kuala Lumpur, K-pop group N.Flying left a lasting impression on fans throughout their three-hour concert last night.

The energetic performance and melodious voices of the group’s four young members garnered cheers from around 1,600 people who turned up to watch them, dressed in dark red and black to match the event’s theme.

Opening the show with their hit song “Flowerwork”, the appearance of Lee Sung-hyub, Yoo Hwe-sung, Cha Hun and Seo Dong-sung on stage immediately set the crowd “alight” as fans turned on their lightsticks and sang along with their favourite artistes.

The singers even attempted to speak in Bahasa Melayu. Their “Malaysia! Apa khabar sayang? Mantap! (Malaysia! How are you, dear? Great!)” earned loud cheers from fans.

The group also performed two songs, “Awesome” (released in 2016) and “The Real” (2020), twice during the concert after fans requested encores.

The band members promised their Malaysian fans they would return for another performance once their drummer Kim Jae-hyun completes his military service.

Even after performing over 20 songs, fans were still chanting “Encore!” indicating they could not get enough of the South Korean group’s captivating presence.

Some of the songs performed during the concert were “Video Therapy”, “Born to Be”, “Star”, “Blue Moon”, “Rooftop”, “RUN RUN” and “Stand by Me”. — Bernama