THIMPHU, Nov 29 — Ed Sheeran is set to make history in January 2025 as the first international artist to perform in Bhutan. A major milestone for the Himalayan nation.

As reported by South China Morning Post (SCMP), the concert on January 25 at Thimphu’s Changlimithang Stadium, is part of the final leg of his “+–=÷x Tour (The Mathematics Tour)”, which also includes stops in India and the Middle East.

Tickets for the highly anticipated performance start at just US$10 (RM44.36), reflecting Sheeran’s dedication to keeping his music accessible to fans worldwide.

However, concertgoers from abroad will also need to pay Bhutan’s Sustainable Development Fee (SDF), a US$100 daily charge aimed at preserving the country’s unique environment and culture.

The SDF supports environmental conservation and community development initiatives, and all visitors must book their trips through a registered tour operator, who will handle visa arrangements.

The concert is said to be an unforgettable experience, where fans will get the chance to enjoy live music set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Himalayas.

According to SCMP, ticket prices range from US$10 to US$101, and Sheeran’s team is taking precautions against ticket scalping. While past tours have implemented strict measures to combat the issue, the concert’s low ticket prices and limited access in Bhutan could reduce the likelihood of exploitation.