SEOUL, Nov 23 — South Korea’s Ministry of National Defence has denied allegations that BTS member V received special treatment during his military service, particularly regarding phone use outside designated hours, The Korea Herald reported yesterday.

The controversy began after former Ador CEO Min Hee-jin claimed in a recent interview that V, whose real name is Kim Tae-hyung, had contacted her while serving in the army.

“V occasionally calls from the military. On one occasion, he called and asked if I was okay amid all the issues (involving Hybe). He even sent me a text to wish me a happy birthday early in the morning,” she was quoted as saying.

Min’s birthday is on December 16, five days after V began his service on December 11.

This sparked online speculation that V might have used his phone during prohibited hours.

In response, a Defence Ministry official said in a statement, sighted by The Korea Herald, “At the army training centre where Kim served, trainees are allowed to use mobile phones for one hour on weekends and public holidays.

“It has been confirmed that Kim used his phone during these approved hours, not during early morning hours as claimed.

“There was no instance where Kim was granted special permission or any leniency to use his phone outside the standard guidelines.”

The ministry did not disclose further details of V’s communication with Min, citing privacy laws, the report added.

V, currently serving in the Special Duty Team of the Military Police Corps, has not commented on the issue.

He is scheduled to be discharged on June 10 next year.

Min and V had worked together on his debut solo album, Layover, released in September 2023.