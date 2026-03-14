KUALA LUMPUR, March 14 — The Perikatan Nasional (PN) Supreme Council has announced a major reshuffle of its top leadership posts, with Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan appointed as the coalition’s new secretary-general, effective immediately.

The changes, decided during a meeting here today, see Takiyuddin, who is also PAS’s secretary-general, taking over the role from Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali. Azmin, who had resigned from the post last January, has been “demoted” to the position of Deputy Secretary-General.

In another significant appointment, Tan Sri Annuar Musa, the deputy director of the PAS Central Election Directorate, has been named as PN’s new information chief.

The meeting also saw a change in the coalition’s top leadership structure. PAS Deputy President Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man was appointed as one of PN’s deputy chairmen, replacing Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang.

He joins three other deputy chairmen representing component parties: Bersatu President Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, Gerakan President Datuk Dr Dominic Lau, and Parti Rakyat India Malaysia (MIPP) President P Punithan.

Datuk Radzi Jidin, a Bersatu vice-president, has been appointed as the new PN election director. He replaces Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor, who has been moved to the post of treasurer general.

The Women’s Affairs chief post, previously held by Masjid Tanah MP Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin, is now filled by Bersatu Srikandi Acting Chief Datuk Nolee Ashilin Mohammed Radzi. Mas Ermieyati is currently serving a suspension from Bersatu for two terms, or six years, for violating the party’s constitution and code of conduct.

PN Chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar, who chaired the Supreme Council meeting, stated that the appointments were made in accordance with Clauses 8.2 and 8.3 of the party’s constitution.

He added that appointments for State Liaison Committee Chairmen have been deferred to a future meeting. “The appointments will be made after I conduct working visits to all states following Aidilfitri,” he said.