KUALA LUMPUR, March 14 — A local man was found dead with stab wounds to the chest inside a shophouse unit in Petaling Jaya yesterday evening.

Petaling Jaya police chief ACP Shamsudin Mamat said the 50-year-old victim was discovered by a man who found him lying unconscious and covered in blood before lodging a police report at 2.20 pm.

“Initial investigations indicate that the victim is believed to have died from a stab wound to the chest. A post-mortem will be conducted today to determine the exact cause of death,” he said in a statement today.

He added that the case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

Members of the public with information related to the incident are urged to come forward to the nearest police station or contact the Petaling Jaya District Police Headquarters (IPD) operations room at 03-79662222 to assist in the investigation.

In another case, an elderly woman lost more than RM2 million after allegedly falling victim to a nonexistent stock investment scheme.

Wangsa Maju police chief ACP Mohamad Lazim Ismail said police received a report from the 66-year-old victim at 11.16 am yesterday, claiming that she had been deceived by an investment scheme linked to a company introduced by an agent in 2023.

“The victim was promised dividend returns of 10 per cent every three months. Attracted by the offer, she made several payment transactions in stages amounting to millions of ringgit, but did not receive the returns as promised,” he said in a statement today.

Mohamad Lazim said the victim suffered losses amounting to RM2,262,750. The case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating. — Bernama