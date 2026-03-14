PETALING JAYA, March 14 — Muda acting president Amira Aisya Abdul Aziz today rejected claims that the youth-based party Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) is confined to a so-called “Bangsar bubble”, saying its members come from diverse backgrounds across the country.

In her policy speech at the party’s third annual general meeting (AGM) here, Amira jokingly asked delegates from the affluent Kuala Lumpur suburb to stand up — with only two people doing so.

“One of the things we often hear is people saying that Muda is just a Bangsar bubble. But before I say anything else, let me ask first — who here is from Bangsar? Could you stand up?

“We should acknowledge those from Bangsar since, apparently, this is our bubble. Is there anyone from Bangsar? Where?” she asked.

After two attendees stood up, Amira quipped that the pair represented the supposed “bubble”, drawing laughter from the crowd.

“Even though people say we come from the Bangsar bubble, friends, we know the truth,” she said.

Amira emphasised that Muda members come from across Malaysia, including the Federal Territories, Melaka, Johor, Selangor, Sabah, Penang, Pahang, Terengganu, Kelantan, Perak, Kedah and Sarawak.

“We come from flats, we come from squatter settlements, we come from terrace houses — we come from the Malaysian people,” she said.

Reflecting on her own upbringing, the Puteri Wangsa assemblyman said she never imagined entering politics two decades ago due to her background.

“If you had asked me 20 years ago whether I could ever see myself in politics, I would have said no. I didn’t grow up in a bungalow. I grew up in a squatter house.

“I was raised by a single mother who worked two or three jobs just to feed her four children,” she said.

Amira said young Malaysians have proven that background should not determine one’s commitment to the country.

“No matter where we come from, if young people truly love their country, they will sacrifice everything for our generation and the generations to come. So let them say we are a Bangsar bubble.

“We know where we come from, and most importantly, we know where we are going. That matters more,” she said.

Muda will also hold its first internal election today, with 125 delegates voting among 31 candidates contesting 25 seats on the party’s central executive committee (CEC).

The elected CEC members will subsequently choose the party’s office-bearers, in a process similar to that used by DAP.

Among the candidates are Amira Aisya, Dobby Chew Chuan Yang, VKK Raja, Rashifa Aljunied, Ainie Haziqah, Zaidel Baharuddin and Leben Siddarth.