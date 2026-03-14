KUALA LUMPUR, March 14 — Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) will reduce rents for hawker stalls and selected market premises by 50 per cent until the end of 2027, in a move aimed at easing the cost of living for small traders across the capital.

Federal Territories Minister Hannah Yeoh said that the initiative is expected to benefit more than 10,000 stalls and small business premises owned by DBKL.

“This means families buying food to cook daily will see real relief in their household expenses, and it will benefit customers across Kuala Lumpur.

“I hope this initiative will be well received by the hawkers,” Yeoh said at a press conference at the Permaisuri Hawker Centre in Bandar Tun Razak here.

The minister added that DBKL is among the first local authorities in Malaysia to implement such a large-scale, comprehensive rent reduction to assist small businesses and urban residents with the cost of daily living.

Kuala Lumpur Mayor Datuk Fadlun Mak Ujud outlined the details, saying the 50 per cent discount will apply across all DBKL-owned stalls and certain market premises, with a minimum rent set at RM50 per month.

“This means that even with a 50 per cent discount, tenants will not pay less than RM50 per month. For premises with rents at RM50 or below, the rate will remain unchanged.

“To qualify for the reduction, tenants must settle any existing arrears,” he said.

The rent reduction will take effect from April 1, 2026 until December 31, 2027.

Yeoh also urged tenants with arrears to take advantage of the incentive and clear any outstanding payments promptly, citing high demand for these stalls.