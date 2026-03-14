BUKIT MERTAJAM, March 14 — Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek has demanded that parties who spread false claims that a programme involving schools was conducted at a church issue an apology, saying that the misinformation could cause unnecessary misunderstanding among the public.

She said that the viral claim could also disrupt harmony among the community, especially while Muslims are observing Ramadan.

“We have received a complaint over a defamatory statement claiming that we (the Ministry of Education (MOE)) held a programme in a church, which has caused public confusion. The programme was actually held at an international school, where we conducted an engagement session with stakeholders of private schools and preschools.

“The session took place in the school hall, not in a church as alleged. The event was attended by many stakeholders and the allegation is completely untrue...the discussions went well, so the claim has no basis

“That’s why I am asking the party responsible for the slander to come forward and apologise because the claim is false and malicious,” she told reporters after officiating the MOE’S breaking-of fast event here last night.

Fadhlina said this in response to a viral social media claim that a programme involving private kindergartens and the MOE was held at a church in Bukit Mertajam.

She said the ministry has, therefore, taken steps to explain the truth and refute the allegations.

Earlier, Bernama reported that the Ministry of Education denied allegations that the engagement session with private kindergarten stakeholders in the northern zone yesterday (March 12) was held at a church, as had gone viral on social media.

Education director-general Datuk Dr Mohd Azam Ahmad, while upset with the unfounded allegations, said the session was held in the Assumption International Secondary School hall in Bukit Mertajam, Penang, which is registered with the ministry.

He said the school was chosen based on several factors, including its amenities and facilities, as well as to highlight the role of international schools in the country’s private education ecosystem. — Bernama