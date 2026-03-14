KUALA LUMPUR: Lawyer Anand Raj has been elected as the new president of the Malaysian Bar for the 2026/2027 term, succeeding in the role at the organization’s 80th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on Saturday (March 14).

Anand, who served as vice-president during the 2024/2025 term, will lead a new line-up that emphasizes continuity. His former vice-president position is now held by Murshidah Mustafa, who previously served as secretary. R. Jayabalan takes over as the new secretary, while Peter-Douglas Ling has been appointed as treasurer.

Speaking at a press conference immediately after the AGM, Anand highlighted the team’s experience and reiterated the Bar’s commitment to its core principles.

“This demonstrates continuity in leadership, and we remain committed to upholding the values of the Bar and speaking without fear or favour,” he said, adding that the appointments reflect a promotion of three office-bearers from their previous roles.

The AGM, attended by 433 members, saw nine out of 11 motions passed. A key motion that was unanimously approved calls for the separation of the offices of the Attorney General (AG) and the Public Prosecutor (PP).

Anand stated that the motion reinforces the Bar’s long-standing position that the two roles must remain separate and independent to maintain public confidence in the justice system. “This is essential... We have seen this separation adopted in a number of jurisdictions, and it has consistently worked better that way,” he explained.

He also voiced the Bar’s concerns regarding a specific bill related to this matter. While supporting the bill’s principle, he criticized its operational provisions, arguing they do not meaningfully promote accountability and transparency. “Regrettably, the proposals in the bill allow executive interference in the role of the AG and in the selection of the PP, which undermines accountability and transparency,” Anand said.

He affirmed that the Bar intends to take all necessary steps, including calling for amendments to the bill, to uphold the rule of law and prevent executive interference in these crucial positions.

The AGM initially failed to meet its quorum of 500 members at 11.15am and was subsequently reconvened at 12.15pm to proceed.