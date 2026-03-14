KUALA LUMPUR, March 14 — Police confirmed that independent preacher Zamri Vinoth and activist Tamim Dahri, who are being investigated in separate cases, have fled to Thailand.

Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail said efforts to track down the two are ongoing, with help from Thai authorities.

He said the investigation into Zamri over his remarks at a rally in the capital on Feb 7 has been referred to the Attorney General’s Chambers, with charges to be framed under Section 505(b) of the Penal Code for statements likely to cause mischief intended to incite fear or alarm among the public.

He added that the probe into Zamri’s remarks insulting the Indian community has also been referred to the Penang prosecution office, with charges under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act.

Meanwhile, Tamim’s case over the destruction of a sacred Hindu soolam (trident) at an old Langkawi temple has been referred to the Kedah prosecution office, with charges under Section 295 of the Penal Code.

“Charges will be filed once both individuals are traced and brought home,” he said in a statement last night.

Mohd Khalid said the police remain committed and will not tolerate anyone threatening public order or safety. — Bernama