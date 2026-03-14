SHAH ALAM, March 14 — Individuals blacklisted due to fines from the Automated Awareness Safety System (AWAS) can deactivate their status through the MyJPJ application starting March 18.

Road Transport Department (JPJ) director-general Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli said this is to facilitate road users in settling their summonses, allowing them to renew their Motor Vehicle Licences (LKM) without having to visit the JPJ counter.

So, users who are issued an AWAS summons can take advantage of this facility by making payments directly through the MyJPJ app.

“However, no discounts are given for old summonses except for the AWAS summons received this year, which offers discounts of RM150, RM200 and RM300 depending on the payment period,” he said at the Ops Hari Raya Aidilfitri and SLD (Speed Limitation Device) media conference here yesterday.

Aedy Fadly said, however, that payment through MyJPJ does not involve the Notice of Summons (114) and summonses that cannot be compounded because those cases need to be resolved in court.

He said that individuals who are issued a Notice to Attend still need to go to the relevant JPJ office to complete the investigation into the traffic offence committed.

“If they do not attend, their status will be blacklisted and they will still need to come to JPJ to resolve it,” he said.

Meanwhile, Aedy Fadly also said that in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri, his team will also enforce the Heavy Vehicle Road Ban in accordance with the announcement made by Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

He added that it will be enforced for four days, namely on March 19 to 20 and March 28 to 29, to ensure smoother traffic flow on highways and main roads across the country. — Bernama