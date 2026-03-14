LOS ANGELES, March 14 — Netflix has confirmed a sequel to its hit animated film KPop Demon Hunters, with directors Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans set to return.

In a post on its website, Netflix said the film will be the first project under its exclusive multi-year animation partnership with the pair.

“I feel immense pride as a Korean filmmaker that the audience wants more from this Korean story and our Korean characters,” Kang said.

“There’s so much more to this world we have built, and I’m excited to show you. This is only the beginning.”

The original film, produced with Sony Pictures Animation, has drawn more than 500 million views on Netflix since its debut in June 2025.

Netflix Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria said the film had ignited a global fandom across languages and generations.

“With KPop Demon Hunters, Maggie and Chris didn’t just reach audiences, they ignited a global fandom that crossed languages, generations, and genres,” she said.

The film follows K-pop superstars HUNTR/X, who secretly battle supernatural threats while performing for fans worldwide.