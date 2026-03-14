KUALA LUMPUR, March 14 — Zamri Vinoth has broken his silence to deny allegations that he has fled the country, insisting he has no reason to run and is prepared to fully cooperate with authorities.

In a Facebook post today, Zamri refuted claims that he was evading police amid ongoing investigations into allegations of incitement. He stated his readiness to meet the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) if required.

“I will go and meet the IGP myself if necessary, insya-ALLAH... I am not running away and there is no need for me to run,” he said in the post.

Zamri questioned why he has become the target of accusations linking him to recent incidents of attacks, vehicle arson, and property damage.

“Why am I the only one being accused? What is my crime? What did I incite?” he asked.

“None of our people have gone to attack anyone. No one has gone to burn anyone’s car, and no one has gone to attack anyone’s house,” he added.

He also alleged that other individuals whom he claims have incited violence have not faced any charges, arguing that if he is to be charged, similar action should be taken against them.

His denial comes after Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail confirmed that both Zamri and another activist, Tamim Dahri, were being sought by police and had fled to Thailand. The IGP stated that efforts to locate the two individuals are underway with the assistance of Thai authorities.

Investigations into Zamri involve two separate cases.

One, concerning statements made at a rally in Kuala Lumpur on February 7, has been referred to the Attorney General’s Chambers for charges under Section 505(b) of the Penal Code for making statements conducive to public mischief.

Another probe into remarks allegedly insulting the Indian community has been referred to the Penang Prosecution Office for potential charges under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act 1948.

Meanwhile, an investigation paper involving Tamim Dahri for allegedly damaging a soolam, a sacred Hindu symbol, at an old temple site in Langkawi, Kedah, has been referred to the Kedah Prosecution Office.

He faces potential charges under Section 295 of the Penal Code for defiling a place of worship.

The IGP stated that charges will be filed against both individuals in the near future once they are located and brought back to Malaysia.