WASHINGTON, March 13 — David Sacks has suggested the United States should end its war with Iran, in a rare call from a senior figure in Donald Trump’s administration to seek an exit from the conflict.

Speaking on the All-In Podcast, Sacks said the US had already degraded Iran’s military capabilities.

“This is a good time to declare victory and get out,” he said.

Sacks also said Washington should look for ways to reduce tensions and negotiate an end to the fighting.

“If escalation doesn't lead anywhere good, then you have to think about, well, how do you de-escalate?” he said.

“De-escalation, I think, involves reaching some sort of ceasefire agreement or some sort of negotiated settlement with Iran.”

The US and Israel attacked Iran on February 28, triggering retaliatory strikes by Tehran and its ally Hezbollah.

The conflict has rattled global markets and pushed up oil prices, with Iran’s United Nations ambassador saying more than 1,300 people have been killed in Iran, while Israel reports 12 deaths from Iranian attacks and the US military says seven of its members have been killed. — Reuters