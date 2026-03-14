JOHOR BAHRU, March 14 — A weak 3.2-magnitude earthquake was detected in the Batu Pahat waters, Johor, at 6.07 pm today.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) said the tremor was centred at coordinates 1.7 degrees North and 102.7 degrees East, at a depth of 10 kilometres.

‘The tremor may be felt in the Johor waters, and MetMalaysia will continue to monitor the situation,” the department said in a Facebook post.

Those who felt the tremor are also requested to fill out a survey form at https://forms.gle/UkEQsYd1bcQAN7A97. — Bernama