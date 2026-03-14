KOTA TINGGI, March 14 — The Johor Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) has not received any reports of panic buying among consumers following the conflict in West Asia.

Its director, Lilis Saslinda Pornomo, advised the public against such actions as the supply of goods, particularly basic necessities, remains sufficient in the market.

She said the guarantee of supply covers the period before, during, and after the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations.

"We are constantly monitoring the supply chain at the producer, wholesaler, and retailer levels to ensure that supplies are adequate," she told a press conference after the Festive Season Maximum Price Scheme (SHMMP) walkabout for Hari Raya Puasa 2026 at Econsave Daiman Jaya here today.

She advised traders to ensure that the 23 controlled items under the SHMMP for Hari Raya Puasa are displayed with pink price tags.

Traders were also reminded not to sell above the ceiling price and to ensure that all weighing and measuring instruments are verified to avoid action under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011.

The SHMMP for Hari Raya Puasa is in effect from today until March 28, with listed items including imported buffalo meat (India), local beef, coconut milk and large red onions. — Bernama