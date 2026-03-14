KUALA LUMPUR, March 14 — Two children were found semi-conscious in a room during a house fire at Taman Megah Emas, Petaling Jaya, this morning.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department assistant director of operations Ahmad Mukhlis Mokhtar said they received an emergency call regarding the fire at a third-floor apartment at 10.37am.

“A fire engine with 13 personnel from the Damansara Fire and Rescue Station arrived at the scene at Jalan 1 Emas nine minutes later.

“While carrying out firefighting operations, firefighters found a boy and a girl aged between four and six semi-conscious in one of the rooms in the house,” he said in a statement here.

He said both victims were rescued and sent to hospital for further treatment and are now in stable condition.

The fire was brought under control at 10.54am, he said. — Bernama