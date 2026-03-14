JOHOR BAHRU, March 14 — Police have arrested a primary school headmaster to assist in an investigation into the assault of a seven-year-old boy that left the student injured.

The suspect, a 48-year-old man, was detained on Tuesday (March 10) following a report lodged by the victim’s 40-year-old father.

Johor Bahru Utara District Police Chief ACP Radin Ramlan Radin Taha stated that the report was received at approximately 9.46 am on the same day. Initial investigations suggest the incident occurred in the school canteen around 7.39 am.

Acting on the information, a team from the Criminal Investigation Division arrested the headmaster at the Johor Bahru Utara District Police Headquarters compound at 4.55pm on Tuesday.

“The suspect has no prior criminal record, and an initial urine screening test returned negative for drugs,” ACP Radin Ramlan said in a statement today.

The suspect was brought to the magistrates’ court on Wednesday (March 11) and remanded for three days until Friday (March 13), after which he was released on police bail.

ACP Radin Ramlan confirmed the case is being investigated under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001, which pertains to the abuse, neglect, or exposure of children to harm.

The case came to light following a viral post on a Facebook page named “Isu Semasa Online,” which shared details of the incident along with a photo of the injured child.