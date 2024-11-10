LOS ANGELES, Nov 10 — If you didn’t know already, Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh will in the upcoming ‘Wicked’ film that stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo.

She appeared at the film premiere at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Los Angeles, her hair styled in an elegant wavy blonde bob.

Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh poses at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Los Angeles, on November 9, 2024. — AFP pic

Her sparkly black floor-length Balenciaga gown was paired with a layered, diamond snake necklace and one of the photographers even commented to her, “You look very sparkly tonight,” to which Yeoh laughed.

Yeoh will be playing the role of Madame Morrible, the Dean of Sorcery Studies in the film set in the universe of The Wizard of Oz, which is based on the hit stage musical Wicked (itself loosely adapted from Gregory Maguire’s book).

She had previously stated her nervousness at taking a role in a musical, jokingly saying she was less scared to ride a motorcycle on a moving train than singing in a film.