LOS ANGELES, Nov 10 — K-pop group Seventeen received a certificate of appreciation from the city of Los Angeles for contributions to music and youth empowerment in the city.

Yonhap reported that according to the group’s agency Pledis Entertainment that the group’s LA-born member Joshua was presented the certificate at the LA City Council.

Joshua was born and grew up in LA before he moved to Korea to pursue a music career.

In a statement, Joshua said: “LA stands tall as capital of culture and creativity, fueled by bustling energy created by people from diverse backgrounds.”

LA councilwoman Katy Yaroslavsky also praised Seventeen’s role as a Goodwill Ambassador for Youth for Unesco, the agency’s first.

Seventeen was also recognised for the group’s project, “Seventeen the City Los Angeles”, where downtown LA was decorated and iconic landmarked festooned with Seventeen-themed displays and colours.

The group’s project will run through Monday and Seventeen will perform two shows in LA at BMO stadium over the weekend, the final shows of their American tour.