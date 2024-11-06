KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 6 — K-pop group 2NE1’s tour has added three more venues and one of them is Kuala Lumpur.

Their Welcome Back tour kicked off in Seoul on October 4 and announced six initial city stops but will now be stopping over in Kuala Lumpur as well next year on February 1, as announced on social media.

Besides Kuala Lumpur the group will also head to Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam where they will perform on February 15 and 16, then to Macao on February 22 and 23.

Their next tour stop will be in Manila on November 16 and 17 before heading to Jakarta on November 22 and 23.

Hailed as K-pop legends for their distinctive style, 2NE1 initially disbanded in 2016 before reuniting at Coachella in 2022 to perform their hit single I Am The Best.

The group comprises four members — CL, Dara, Bom and Minzy, who had been participating in various solo ventures before their brief reunion at Coachella.