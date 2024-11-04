SEOUL, Nov 4 — NCT’s Jaehyun took to Instagram as a final hurrah before he begins his mandatory military service today with photos that made fans chuckle.

He shared photos of his new military buzz cut and somehow found the tile to spell out the Korean word for enlistment by artfully using his hair strands on the hair salon floor.

His caption on his Instagram post was a little more sombre, reading: “While reminiscing about our past memories together, while looking forward to our future journey together.”

Jaehyun is currently the second member of the group NCT after Taeyeong to enlist.

While Taeyong is currently serving in the navy, Jaehyun will, after finishing his military training, be serving as a member of the military band.

In South Korea, military service of 18 to 21 months is compulsory for physically fit men aged between 18 and 35.