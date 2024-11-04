KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 4 — Actress Diana Danielle is filing for divorce from husband Farid Kamil after previously having reconciled with the actor last year.

BH Online reported that Diana arrived at the Federal Territories Syariah Lower Court in the capital at 9am today accompanied by her lawyer Datuk Akberdin Abdul Kadir.

She had earlier declined to comment but later said,”I hope for the best outcome. I've done what I can, and now it's in the court's hands.”

Diana had in March last year filed for divorce citing irreconcilable differences, prolonged disputes, and an inability to continue living together as husband and wife.

The couple however reconciled a month later.

Diana and Farid married in November 2012 and have two children, Muhammad, 11, and Nur Aurora, nine.