KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 2 — One of K-Pop's most hyped rookies of the year BabyMonster is closing 2024 with the release of the girl group's full-length album Drip.

The seven-piece act had led off the album with two singles in the rap-heavy Click Clack and the more expected mash-up of K-Pop, dance and hip hop in Drip, co-produced by the iconic G-Dragon.

Both singles were accompanied by music videos that released this week with Click Clack boasting more than 25 million views since its release on Wednesday, while Drip currently has almost 16 million views since its premiere less than 24 hours ago.

Mino of Winner contributed to the album as well, co-writing Really Like You.

With the physical release of Drip globally, BabyMonster has been tipped to make a mark on the Billboard 200 chart later this month — a feat few K-pop rookies can achieve on first try.

Drip follows the success of BabyMonster's record-breaking EP, which was released in April and sold over 400,000 copies upon release that included hits in Batter Up, Sheesh and Like That which was written by American singer-songwriter Charlie Puth.

Sheesh reached No. 16 on the Billboard Global Chart (excluding US) and No. 33 on the Billboard 200 Chart, remaining on the charts for 18 and 14 consecutive weeks, respectively,

The music video debuted at No. 1 on YouTube’s global music video ranking and has amassed nearly over 308 million views — passing the 100 million mark in just 10 days in what is a new record for the fastest debut song by a K-pop girl group to reach that milestone.

They broke their own record set by their debut single Batter Up that has recorded 287 million views — that cruised past the 100 million in just 18 days.