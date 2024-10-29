DUBLIN, Oct 29 — Actor Colin Farrell took a break from his acting schedule on Sunday to participate in the Dublin Marathon, where he pushed an old friend, Emma Fogarty, in a wheelchair for the last four kilometres.

The 48-year-old ran the final stretch of the 26-mile race with Fogarty, who has a rare genetic skin condition called epidermolysis bullosa (EB), also known as butterfly skin, according to a CNN report.

Farrell returned to Ireland to take part in the marathon and help raise funds for DEBRA, an Irish charity that supports those affected by EB, including Fogarty.

Speaking to PA Media, Farrell said, “I have known Emma for many years and she epitomises bravery, she is what courage and pure determination are all about.”

Crowds cheered as the Oscar-nominated actor joined Fogarty in the final part of the race, helping her cross the finish line just before 1pm.

Great support for Colin Farrell and Emma Fogarty as they near the finish line #DublinCityMarathon #DublinMarathon2024 pic.twitter.com/09a6V7zPYu — Fergal O'Brien (@FergalOBrien_) October 27, 2024

“That run was nothing compared to the pain she is forced to endure every single day, even though she doesn’t show it,” he said.

“It was an honour to see her waiting for me with 4km to go, each of those representing a decade of her life, and to do the final stretch together. I’ll never forget it.”

Fogarty, who turned 40 in June, has lived with the most severe form of EB since birth and is Ireland’s oldest surviving person with the condition, according to PA.

“This was a dream come true for me and I want to thank Colin, who has been the most supportive, generous and loyal friend I could wish for,” she said.

To mark her 40th birthday, Colin Farrell is taking on Emma's Run to 40 by running the @dublinmarathon in honour of his dear friend .



Together, they hope to raise €400,000 for Debra, supporting those with EB. #Runto40



Get involved https://t.co/GJqGPlOYYz pic.twitter.com/MN4odckwcw — Debra - The Butterfly Skin Charity (@debraireland) July 24, 2024

“He has always shown his compassion and empathy for people living with EB and is a true champion in my eyes,” Fogarty added.

People with EB lack essential proteins that bind the layers of skin together, making even the slightest touch or friction painful and causing blisters or tears.

Fogarty wears layers of bandages on 80 per cent of her body to help prevent infections.

Fogarty and Farrell initially aimed to raise €400,000 (RM1.8 million) for DEBRA but now hope to reach €1 million, with donations nearing their goal, according to DEBRA’s website.

In addition to supporting DEBRA, Farrell launched the Colin Farrell Foundation earlier this year to support families with adult children living with intellectual disabilities, inspired by his son, James, who has Angelman Syndrome, a rare neurogenetic disorder.