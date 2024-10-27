KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 27 — It's not uncommon for celebrities to be mobbed by fans.

And airports are one of the favourite haunts for fans hoping to get that special moment with their favourite star.

Fans of Chinese actor and Xiao Zhan however took it a step further.

In a video uploaded by a fan three weeks ago, the 33-year-old star was not only mobbed trying to catch his flight — chaos followed as he tried to board a plan and get seated.

Despite the presence of bodyguards and staffars present in his entourage, backed by cabin crew on the flight to Macau, the star was harassed by female fans snapping photos on their mobile phone as his security pushed them away for Xiao to board the plane, and take his seat.

Even when he was seated, a fan attempted to reach and grab a photo of him before being pushed away.

The obsessed fan attempting to snap a photo of Xiao despite his discomfort at the kerfuffle. — Screenshot from Instagram/xiao.yibo

Xiao began his career on the popular idol survival show by EE Media, Tencent Video, and SM Entertainment, X-Fire (燃烧吧少年) debuted as a member of the resulting Chinese boyband, X Nine.