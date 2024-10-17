KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 17 – The grandest wedding of the year came to a spectacular close last night (Oct 12) at the Setia City Convention Centre in Setia Alam, which was transformed into a cinematic masterpiece.

With two massive halls adorned to resemble an opulent movie set, the wedding reception of Fajrul Rahman and his bride, Siti Hanisah, son and daughter-in-law of Datuk Muhammad Yusoff, founder of DMY Creation, offered a feast for the senses.

Stunning lighting and state-of-the-art sound design, expertly put together by DMY’s in-house company DMY Events, in collaboration with Sudha Sound Light, turned the venue into a dazzling wonderland. Outside, the skies above Setia Alam were illuminated by an unforgettable fireworks display, adding to the night’s magic.

The evening drew some of Malaysia’s biggest names in entertainment, politics, and social media, all of whom gathered to celebrate the union in an atmosphere brimming with cultural fusion and glamour.

The bride and groom made a striking appearance, donning custom-made ensembles from renowned Indian designers Manish Malhotra and Sabyasachi, setting the tone for a night of high style and sophistication.

The venue transformed into a dazzling Mughal-themed masterpiece, straight out of a movie set. — Picture courtesy of DMY Creation

Guests were treated to a culinary extravaganza, starting with mouth-watering starters curated by celebrity chef Madhampatty Rangaraj, who is known for incorporating traditional grains and millet into his innovative menu. The main dishes were a highlight of the evening, served by the famed Khalifa Catering, offering a blend of tradition and modernity.

Meanwhile, the desserts were provided by Prime Dairy, while the Ministry of Cakes whipped up cakes for over 4,000 guests, completing the lavish dining experience with a sweet finish.

Entertainment was equally grand, with famed violinist Manoj Kumar delivering spellbinding performances that effortlessly blended classical and contemporary styles. Choreographer John Britto added to the event’s cinematic feel, creating show-stopping performances that mirrored the fusion of Bollywood and Kollywood cultures.

The star-studded event was further elevated by the presence of esteemed guests from the Tamil film industry, including music composer GV Prakash Kumar, known for his innovative soundtracks and collaborations with major filmmakers, adding his musical flair to the celebration.

Ashok Selvan, a talented actor celebrated for his versatile performances in films like Oh My Kadavule and Nenjamellam Neeye, brought his charm to the occasion, while rising star Keerthy Pandian, known for her impactful roles in Tamil cinema, showcased her elegance and style, making the event even more memorable.

Their attendance not only underscored the wedding’s significance but also highlighted the unity and camaraderie within the film fraternity.

The night wasn’t just limited to the star-studded guest list; prominent influencers such as YouTuber Mohammed Irfan, RJ Bravo, and Sindhuja Hari captured the evening’s most memorable moments, which were quickly shared across social media platforms under the hashtag #DMYVEETUKALYANAM.

Datuk Muhammad Yusoff, the evening’s proud host, spoke passionately about the significance of the event. “This celebration is more than just a wedding; it’s a coming together of two cultures, two families, and two worlds. We are honoured to share this special moment with everyone who has joined us tonight,” he said, addressing the crowd.

The event was another feather in the cap for DMY Creation, the powerhouse behind some of Malaysia’s most successful Tamil film releases like Raayan, Thangalaan, and Salaar.

Known for bridging cultures through entertainment, DMY Creation continues to foster connections between Malaysia and India’s thriving film industries.

As the night drew to a close, the fireworks display that lit up Setia Alam served as a fitting finale for an evening that was nothing short of extraordinary.

The wedding reception, beautifully orchestrated by DMY Events, not only celebrated the union of Fajrul Rahman and Siti Hanisah but also showcased the rich tapestry of cultural diversity in a truly spectacular fashion