WONJU (SOUTH KOREA), Oct 17 — BTS’s J-Hope has been discharged today after completing 18 months of military service as a training instructor at the 36th Infantry Division in Gangwon Province.

On hand to welcome him was fellow BTS member Jin.

“First of all, thank you so much. I completed my service in good health. I’m really grateful,” the 30-year-old idol said.

“During my one year and six months of military life, I served as an instructor, so I went on many marches. Every time, I saw many citizens of Wonju. I want to convey my gratitude to the citizens of Wonju who always greeted me and supported me. It was very touching.

“What I really felt over the past one year and six months is the immense dedication and hard work of the soldiers who protect our country. They are doing so much for the nation. I feel as if it will be meaningful to give those people warm interest and love.”

Six BTS members enlisted for mandatory military in the South Korean army with Jin, the eldest member of BTS, the first to enlist in 2022, and was discharged on June 11.

J-Hope and Suga were the next members to join, followed finally by Jung Kook, V, Jimin and RM in December of last year.

Army (the moniker for BTS fans) can rejoice as it won't be long now before BTS reunites.